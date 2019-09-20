Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.47 N/A -4.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeyondSpring Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.