Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

We are comparing BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 79.39 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BeyondSpring Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 46.2%. Insiders owned roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.