Reviewing Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)’s and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s results

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat Inc. 139 60.71 N/A -0.53 0.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 115 1.66 N/A 4.53 24.56

Demonstrates Beyond Meat Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Beyond Meat Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The J. M. Smucker Company 0.00% 6.4% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Beyond Meat Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival The J. M. Smucker Company is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Beyond Meat Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Beyond Meat Inc. and The J. M. Smucker Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The J. M. Smucker Company 0 4 2 2.33

The consensus price target of Beyond Meat Inc. is $139.5, with potential downside of -16.33%. Meanwhile, The J. M. Smucker Company’s consensus price target is $119.5, while its potential upside is 4.75%. The results provided earlier shows that The J. M. Smucker Company appears more favorable than Beyond Meat Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.8% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of The J. M. Smucker Company are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% are Beyond Meat Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The J. M. Smucker Company has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beyond Meat Inc. -3.16% 28.79% 0% 0% 0% 198.87% The J. M. Smucker Company -0.81% -4.57% -9.25% 7.45% 0.14% 18.93%

For the past year Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The J. M. Smucker Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors The J. M. Smucker Company beats Beyond Meat Inc.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, CafÃ© Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.