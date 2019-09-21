Reviewing BEST Inc. (BEST)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Trucking companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of BEST Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.04% of all Trucking’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.35% of BEST Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.35% of all Trucking companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BEST Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST Inc. 0.00% -9.90% -3.10% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BEST Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BEST Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BEST Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.63 2.00 2.49

The potential upside of the competitors is 62.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BEST Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BEST Inc. 3.73% -11.82% -17.22% 5.04% -48.13% 21.65% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year BEST Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BEST Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, BEST Inc.’s rivals have 1.60 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. BEST Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BEST Inc.

Dividends

BEST Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BEST Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors BEST Inc.