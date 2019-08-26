Reviewing Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electronics Stores companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Best Buy Co. Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.35% of all Electronics Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Best Buy Co. Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.78% of all Electronics Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Best Buy Co. Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Best Buy Co. Inc. 0.00% 47.30% 11.20% Industry Average 2.58% 30.30% 7.70%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Best Buy Co. Inc. N/A 69 13.69 Industry Average 483.54M 18.72B 11.04

Best Buy Co. Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Best Buy Co. Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Best Buy Co. Inc. 1 5 2 2.25 Industry Average 2.00 3.50 1.50 2.55

With consensus price target of $76.22, Best Buy Co. Inc. has a potential upside of 12.65%. As a group, Electronics Stores companies have a potential upside of 59.11%. Based on the results given earlier, Best Buy Co. Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Best Buy Co. Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Best Buy Co. Inc. -1.71% 5.66% 3.66% 29.76% 2.81% 44.51% Industry Average 1.70% 8.93% 3.66% 36.45% 9.05% 43.72%

For the past year Best Buy Co. Inc. has stronger performance than Best Buy Co. Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Best Buy Co. Inc. are 1.1 and 0.4. Competitively, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s peers have 2.18 and 1.48 for Current and Quick Ratio. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Best Buy Co. Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Best Buy Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Best Buy Co. Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through two reportable segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products. The companyÂ’s stores also offer appliances, which include refrigeration and laundry appliances, dishwashers, ovens, coffee makers, blenders, etc.; and other products comprising snacks, beverages, and other sundry items. In addition, it provides services, such as consultation, design, delivery, installation, set-up, protection plan, repair, technical support, and educational services. The company offers its products through stores and Websites under the Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater, Pacific Kitchen and Home, bestbuy.com.ca, and bestbuy.com.mx brand names, as well as through call centers. It has approximately 1,200 large-format and 400 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music, Inc. Best Buy Co., Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.