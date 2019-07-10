Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.40 N/A 0.60 18.38 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Berry Petroleum Corporation and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Berry Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.