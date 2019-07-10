Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|11
|1.40
|N/A
|0.60
|18.38
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Berry Petroleum Corporation and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0.00%
|6.8%
|3.1%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|0.00%
|-166.9%
|-119.2%
Liquidity
1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Berry Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0.27%
|-11.2%
|-4.06%
|-20.49%
|18.72%
|26.86%
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-13.91%
|-42.36%
|-0.73%
|-60.6%
|-89.01%
|11.38%
For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
Summary
Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
