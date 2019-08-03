Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s results

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.24 N/A 0.18 55.06 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.28 N/A 1.68 1.31

Demonstrates Berry Petroleum Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Southwestern Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Liquidity

Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Southwestern Energy Company are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

Southwestern Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $5.33 average target price and a 158.74% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Southwestern Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Southwestern Energy Company.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.