Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s results

Both Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|11
|1.24
|N/A
|0.18
|55.06
|Noble Energy Inc.
|23
|2.19
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Berry Petroleum Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0.00%
|1.7%
|0.9%
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.5%
|-4.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Noble Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Berry Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Noble Energy Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
Competitively Noble Energy Inc. has an average price target of $33.56, with potential upside of 53.38%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Berry Petroleum Corporation and Noble Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.64% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Noble Energy Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|-6.76%
|-7.72%
|-11.31%
|-16.24%
|-28.99%
|12%
|Noble Energy Inc.
|2.7%
|-1.82%
|-15.14%
|-3.92%
|-39.01%
|17.7%
For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Noble Energy Inc.
Summary
Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Noble Energy Inc.
