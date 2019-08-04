Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s results

Both Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.24 N/A 0.18 55.06 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.19 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Berry Petroleum Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Noble Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Berry Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively Noble Energy Inc. has an average price target of $33.56, with potential upside of 53.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Noble Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.64% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Noble Energy Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Noble Energy Inc.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Noble Energy Inc.