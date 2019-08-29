Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)’s results

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.12 N/A 0.18 55.06 National Fuel Gas Company 55 2.38 N/A 3.38 14.13

In table 1 we can see Berry Petroleum Corporation and National Fuel Gas Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Fuel Gas Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of National Fuel Gas Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation. Its rival National Fuel Gas Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. National Fuel Gas Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Berry Petroleum Corporation and National Fuel Gas Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.64% and 75.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has 12% stronger performance while National Fuel Gas Company has -6.72% weaker performance.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Berry Petroleum Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.