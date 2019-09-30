Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 9 0.47 58.44M 0.18 55.06 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 14 0.35 202.80M 0.98 16.93

Demonstrates Berry Petroleum Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Equitrans Midstream Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Berry Petroleum Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 647,893,569.84% 1.7% 0.9% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 1,502,222,222.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Equitrans Midstream Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Berry Petroleum Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a consensus target price of $19.67, with potential upside of 36.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Berry Petroleum Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.64% and 87.3% respectively. About 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Equitrans Midstream Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats Berry Petroleum Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors.