Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s results

We are contrasting Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.40 N/A 0.18 55.06 EQT Corporation 17 0.63 N/A -3.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Berry Petroleum Corporation and EQT Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Berry Petroleum Corporation and EQT Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival EQT Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. EQT Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Berry Petroleum Corporation and EQT Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively EQT Corporation has an average target price of $19.13, with potential upside of 66.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares. 0.7% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while EQT Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation beats EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.