Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s results

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 55.06 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.74 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 highlights Berry Petroleum Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Berry Petroleum Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Berry Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 21.89% and its average target price is $34.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation was less bullish than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.