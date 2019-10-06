Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s results

Both Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 9 0.46 58.44M 0.18 55.06 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 14 2.03 171.97M 1.13 13.30

Demonstrates Berry Petroleum Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 640,087,623.22% 1.7% 0.9% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 1,197,562,674.09% 29% 14%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s potential upside is 68.87% and its average price target is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Black Stone Minerals L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 12 of the 14 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation.