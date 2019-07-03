Reviewing Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s results

We are contrasting Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.38 N/A 0.60 18.38 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 55 2.74 N/A 1.14 64.20

Table 1 demonstrates Berry Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Liquidity

Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s average target price is $66.83, while its potential downside is -5.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.64% and 87.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.94% 17.04% 65.46% 25.18% 5.3% 66.22%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.