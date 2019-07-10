Reviewing Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)’s and Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI)’s results

Both Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) and Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group Inc. 52 0.89 N/A 2.80 17.32 Mobile Mini Inc. 34 2.37 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Berry Global Group Inc. and Mobile Mini Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Berry Global Group Inc. and Mobile Mini Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 4.5% Mobile Mini Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Berry Global Group Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Competitively, Mobile Mini Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Berry Global Group Inc. and Mobile Mini Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Mobile Mini Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Berry Global Group Inc.’s upside potential is 12.63% at a $61 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.15% are Berry Global Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Mobile Mini Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Global Group Inc. -5.65% -17.46% -5.6% 5.54% -0.45% 2.17% Mobile Mini Inc. -2.46% 0.81% -7.3% -18.67% -25.2% 6.36%

For the past year Berry Global Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mobile Mini Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Berry Global Group Inc. beats Mobile Mini Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, India, China, and the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties; Consumer Packaging; and Engineered Materials. It offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company also provides engineered materials, including corrosion protection products; and cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes. The companyÂ’s engineered materials also consists of drop cloths and retail trash bags; polyvinyl chloride films and boxed products; trash-can liners and food bags; and stretch and shrink films. In addition, it offers flexible packaging products, such as personal care films; food and consumer films, as well as barrier films; and converter films, including coated and laminated products, as well as a range of products for the food, healthcare, and personal care markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. The company also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, it offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. The company primarily leases its specialty containment equipment and services for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of approximately 211,300 portable storage containers and office units in 125 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada; and specialty containment rental fleet of approximately 12,100 units in 19 locations and 14 combined locations in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.