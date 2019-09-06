Reviewing Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Berry Global Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Berry Global Group Inc. has 0.15% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Berry Global Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group Inc. 0.00% 28.20% 4.50% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Berry Global Group Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group Inc. N/A 51 16.07 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Berry Global Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Berry Global Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.55 1.27 2.36

$60.5 is the consensus price target of Berry Global Group Inc., with a potential upside of 55.17%. The rivals have a potential upside of 16.22%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Berry Global Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berry Global Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Global Group Inc. -16.81% -16.28% -23.32% -11.14% -7.48% -5.22% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Berry Global Group Inc. had bearish trend while Berry Global Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Berry Global Group Inc. are 2 and 1.2. Competitively, Berry Global Group Inc.’s rivals have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Berry Global Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Berry Global Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Berry Global Group Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Berry Global Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Berry Global Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Berry Global Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, India, China, and the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties; Consumer Packaging; and Engineered Materials. It offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company also provides engineered materials, including corrosion protection products; and cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes. The companyÂ’s engineered materials also consists of drop cloths and retail trash bags; polyvinyl chloride films and boxed products; trash-can liners and food bags; and stretch and shrink films. In addition, it offers flexible packaging products, such as personal care films; food and consumer films, as well as barrier films; and converter films, including coated and laminated products, as well as a range of products for the food, healthcare, and personal care markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.