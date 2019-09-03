Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s results

Both Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.27 N/A 2.00 16.42 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.37 N/A 1.15 15.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc. Meridian Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Meridian Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.05 beta indicates that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Meridian Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.5% and 66.1%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 2.4% are Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Meridian Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Meridian Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.