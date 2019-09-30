Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 1.26 45.40M 2.00 16.42 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 0.00 4.77M 1.25 16.99

Table 1 demonstrates Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Malvern Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 151,484,818.15% 7% 0.9% Malvern Bancorp Inc. 22,227,399.81% 7.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.4 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 62.9% respectively. About 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Malvern Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.