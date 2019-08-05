Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s and Its Competitors results

As Savings & Loans company, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has 70.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.00% 0.90% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. N/A 30 16.42 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

The potential upside of the peers is -0.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.