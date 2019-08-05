Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s and Its Competitors results

As Savings & Loans company, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has 70.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|7.00%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|30
|16.42
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.40
|2.28
The potential upside of the peers is -0.83%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|2.21%
|5.87%
|9.99%
|17.52%
|-19.21%
|21.62%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.05 shows that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
