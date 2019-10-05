Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s and Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 1.21 45.40M 2.00 16.42 Investors Bancorp Inc. 11 1.51 215.68M 0.66 17.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Investors Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Investors Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Investors Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 151,991,965.18% 7% 0.9% Investors Bancorp Inc. 1,922,281,639.93% 6.7% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Investors Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares and 75.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% Investors Bancorp Inc. -0.61% 2.07% -2.41% -3.48% -9.98% 9.23%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Investors Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Investors Bancorp Inc.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.