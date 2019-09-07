Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.34 N/A 2.00 16.42 County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.53 N/A 2.04 8.75

Demonstrates Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. County Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. County Bancorp Inc.’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, County Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 8.99% and its average price target is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and County Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 28.6% respectively. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of County Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than County Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats County Bancorp Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.