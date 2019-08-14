Reviewing Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB)’s and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s results

We are comparing Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.38 N/A 2.00 16.42 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.10 N/A 1.21 10.07

Demonstrates Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Central Federal Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Central Federal Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Central Federal Corporation has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 24.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 15.7% are Central Federal Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62% Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats Central Federal Corporation.