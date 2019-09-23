Reviewing Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B)’s and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s results

We are contrasting Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|206
|2.03
|N/A
|16328.66
|0.01
|Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
|1
|1.59
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-50.3%
|-37.4%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-1.22%
|-4.28%
|-5.21%
|-0.26%
|3.18%
|0.61%
|Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
|1%
|-4.72%
|-16.53%
|5.2%
|-38.04%
|60.32%
For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was less bullish than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.
