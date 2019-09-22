Reviewing Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A)’s and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)’s results

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,185 2.03 N/A 28640.36 10.78 Stewart Information Services Corporation 40 0.47 N/A 1.88 20.11

In table 1 we can see Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stewart Information Services Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.85 beta indicates that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Stewart Information Services Corporation’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.56 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.8% and 89.7%. Competitively, Stewart Information Services Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.87% stronger performance while Stewart Information Services Corporation has -8.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.