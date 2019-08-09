Reviewing Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A)’s and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,202 1.96 N/A 28640.36 10.78 RLI Corp. 79 4.55 N/A 2.71 33.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and RLI Corp. RLI Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than RLI Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and RLI Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% RLI Corp. 0.00% 14.1% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.85 beta means Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. RLI Corp. on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and RLI Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is $364500, with potential upside of 20.73%. RLI Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus price target and a -5.27% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. appears more favorable than RLI Corp., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares and 91.9% of RLI Corp. shares. Comparatively, RLI Corp. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RLI Corp.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.