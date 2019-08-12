Reviewing Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A)’s and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)’s results

We are contrasting Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,254 1.92 N/A 28640.36 10.78 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.36 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s -0.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s consensus target price is $364500, while its potential upside is 22.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.8% and 39.5% respectively. Competitively, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has 11.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.87% stronger performance while Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has -3.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.