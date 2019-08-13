Reviewing Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A)’s and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s results

This is a contrast between Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 309,254 1.92 N/A 28640.36 10.78 Chubb Limited 142 2.18 N/A 8.11 18.86

In table 1 we can see Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Chubb Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chubb Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Competitively, Chubb Limited’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Chubb Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s upside potential is 22.51% at a $364500 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Chubb Limited’s consensus target price is $157.38, while its potential upside is 0.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. looks more robust than Chubb Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares and 93% of Chubb Limited shares. Comparatively, Chubb Limited has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chubb Limited.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Chubb Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.