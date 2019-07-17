Reviewing Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A)’s and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 307,941 2.08 N/A 15978.62 19.12 American Financial Group Inc. 99 1.29 N/A 7.87 12.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American Financial Group Inc. American Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than American Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 3.7% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. American Financial Group Inc.’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has an average target price of $364500, and a 14.17% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 67.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -2.91% -2.84% -0.89% -7.31% 2.47% -0.14% American Financial Group Inc. -1.2% 2.86% 3.29% -3.94% -7.44% 11.33%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had bearish trend while American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats American Financial Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.