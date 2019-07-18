Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.68 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Benitec Biopharma Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 56.43% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.