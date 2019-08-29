Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3114.68
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 81.82%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Mustang Bio Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
