Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77

Table 1 demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Benitec Biopharma Limited and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,263,290,430.89% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 2,304,240,717.93% 97.6% 46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 61.9%. Comparatively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 10 of the 10 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.