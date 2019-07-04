Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.47 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 18.71% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was more bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.