Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 221.26 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Analyst Ratings

Benitec Biopharma Limited and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.4, with potential downside of -9.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Benitec Biopharma Limited and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.11% and 96.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.