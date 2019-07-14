Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|17
|221.26
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Analyst Ratings
Benitec Biopharma Limited and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.4, with potential downside of -9.94%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Benitec Biopharma Limited and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.11% and 96.1% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|11.2%
|12.56%
|24.88%
|43.29%
|100.55%
|43.18%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
