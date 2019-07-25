Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.35 N/A -2.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has weaker performance than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.