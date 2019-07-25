Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|220.35
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8.38%
|8.24%
|25.63%
|0%
|0%
|35.29%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has weaker performance than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.