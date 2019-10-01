Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 19.87M -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Benitec Biopharma Limited and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,261,525,565.80% 0% 0% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 515,568,240.79% -236.6% -115.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.