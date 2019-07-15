Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

We are comparing Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Benitec Biopharma Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.