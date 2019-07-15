Reviewing Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

We are comparing Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Benitec Biopharma Limited and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.6%
|-79.4%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-1.17%
|24.85%
|141.34%
|103.86%
|-63.62%
|248.76%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
