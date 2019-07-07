Reviewing Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s results

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 43 3.17 N/A -1.66 0.00 Zuora Inc. 20 7.25 N/A -1.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Benefitfocus Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zuora Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and Zuora Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc.’s consensus target price is $57.83, while its potential upside is 124.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.8% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.9% of Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has -31.26% weaker performance while Zuora Inc. has 22.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats Zuora Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.