Reviewing Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 32 3.02 N/A -1.66 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 1.00 N/A -0.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Benefitfocus Inc. and Xunlei Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.28 beta indicates that Benefitfocus Inc. is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xunlei Limited has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. Its rival Xunlei Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and Xunlei Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc. has a 78.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Benefitfocus Inc. and Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors at 74.96% and 13% respectively. 2.7% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xunlei Limited has 0.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has weaker performance than Benefitfocus Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.