Reviewing Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s results

This is a contrast between Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 32 2.93 N/A -1.66 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 224 16.81 N/A 1.92 137.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Benefitfocus Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Benefitfocus Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, The Trade Desk Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Benefitfocus Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Benefitfocus Inc. has a 84.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45. Competitively The Trade Desk Inc. has a consensus target price of $231, with potential upside of 11.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Benefitfocus Inc. appears more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Benefitfocus Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.96% and 82.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance while The Trade Desk Inc. has 126.87% stronger performance.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Benefitfocus Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.