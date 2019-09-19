Reviewing Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s results

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 32 2.95 N/A -1.66 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Benefitfocus Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc. has a 82.93% upside potential and an average target price of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.96% and 13.14%. About 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.