Reviewing Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s results

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 41 3.21 N/A -1.66 0.00 Shopify Inc. 221 29.10 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Benefitfocus Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Benefitfocus Inc. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Shopify Inc.’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Benefitfocus Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Shopify Inc. 1 5 11 2.65

Benefitfocus Inc.’s upside potential is 127.14% at a $57.83 consensus target price. Competitively Shopify Inc. has a consensus target price of $309.28, with potential downside of -0.25%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Shopify Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 77.4%. 2.4% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% Shopify Inc. 1.01% 21.16% 53.56% 87.48% 85.19% 90.8%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Shopify Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.