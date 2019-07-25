Reviewing Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)’s results

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 40 3.34 N/A -1.66 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 3.07 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Benefitfocus Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Risk and Volatility

Benefitfocus Inc. has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. One Horizon Group Inc.’s 197.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. One Horizon Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Benefitfocus Inc. is $57.83, with potential upside of 113.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.8% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares and 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares. Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% One Horizon Group Inc. -1.17% -22.67% -63.61% -78.73% -93.47% -48.44%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.