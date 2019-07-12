Reviewing Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 41 3.30 N/A -1.66 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 81 3.05 N/A 0.62 126.04

Table 1 highlights Benefitfocus Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Benefitfocus Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Benefitfocus Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.35. LogMeIn Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

The upside potential is 120.98% for Benefitfocus Inc. with average price target of $57.83. Competitively the average price target of LogMeIn Inc. is $85.67, which is potential 13.61% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Benefitfocus Inc. appears more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.8% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. has weaker performance than Benefitfocus Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.