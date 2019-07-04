Reviewing Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s results

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 43 3.13 N/A -1.66 0.00 Instructure Inc. 42 7.20 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Benefitfocus Inc. and Instructure Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Volatility and Risk

Benefitfocus Inc. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Instructure Inc.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Instructure Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Instructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and Instructure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Benefitfocus Inc.’s upside potential is 126.78% at a $57.83 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.8% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares and 88.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Instructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. had bearish trend while Instructure Inc. had bullish trend.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.