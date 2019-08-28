Reviewing Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE)’s and SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s results

Both Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE) and SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) are Printed Circuit Boards companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Electronics Inc. 26 0.39 N/A 1.28 21.21 SigmaTron International Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Benchmark Electronics Inc. and SigmaTron International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Electronics Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2% SigmaTron International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. In other hand, SigmaTron International Inc. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Benchmark Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, SigmaTron International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SigmaTron International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Benchmark Electronics Inc. shares and 24.1% of SigmaTron International Inc. shares. Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, SigmaTron International Inc. has 18.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benchmark Electronics Inc. 4.88% 6.75% 0.15% 8.63% 12.05% 27.76% SigmaTron International Inc. 14.63% 64.91% 59.02% 60.23% -38.7% 80%

For the past year Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SigmaTron International Inc.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SigmaTron International Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company offers precision machining, metal joining, and electromechanical manufacturing services; and precision subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing of industrial equipment, telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a productÂ’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. It sells its products direct sales force, as well as through independent marketing representatives. The company was formerly known as Electronics, Inc. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves appliance, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, medical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and consumer electronics industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturersÂ’ representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.