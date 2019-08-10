Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.89 N/A -2.33 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.62 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 highlights Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 3.8 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $217.33, with potential upside of 18.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.