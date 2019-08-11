Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.89 N/A -2.33 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.46 N/A -0.76 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 1.91 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 40.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. 0.1% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.