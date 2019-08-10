Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.89 N/A -2.33 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.84 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 2.6% respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.