Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 19.34 N/A -2.33 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Merus N.V. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Merus N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $23.25, while its potential upside is 18.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 65.8% respectively. 0.1% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.