Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.89 N/A -2.33 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 79.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.